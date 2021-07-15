Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $63,097.01. Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

