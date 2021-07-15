Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 93.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 1,991.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

