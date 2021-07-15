Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,127,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

