KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $968,793,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.