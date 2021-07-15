Credit Suisse AG Acquires 51,105 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.