Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,457 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Private Financial worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 172.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 287.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 312,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 65,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

