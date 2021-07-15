PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

PAGS stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 65.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 40.3% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 256,603 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

