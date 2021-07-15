Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s current price.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

