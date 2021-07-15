Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

