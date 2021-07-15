National Bankshares Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.37.

Air Canada stock opened at C$25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.42. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

