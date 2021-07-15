GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of GrowGeneration worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,309,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $4,834,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.68 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

