50,000 Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:TZPSU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.