Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,191 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MATW opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

