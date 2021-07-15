Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVHI. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of LVHI stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93.

