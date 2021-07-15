Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDNI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 418.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 168,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FDNI opened at $45.34 on Thursday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.64.

