Citigroup Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 81,735 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

