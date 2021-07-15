Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

