Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,704 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,722 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URBN opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

