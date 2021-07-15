Bank of Montreal Can Takes $250,000 Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at $988,000.

OTCMKTS:KIIIU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

