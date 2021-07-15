Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Insider Sells 80,378 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) insider David R. Shaman sold 80,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $5,280,834.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a PE ratio of 109.86.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after buying an additional 196,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

