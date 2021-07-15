Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Acquires 166,667 Shares

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,002.00.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $728,989.04.

COSM opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

