Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Hold

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

