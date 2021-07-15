Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

GCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $692.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80. Gannett has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gannett will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gannett by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gannett by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 443,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 49,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

