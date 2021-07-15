Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $5,332,500.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $111.97. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

