Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Todd Foley Sells 143,141 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Todd Foley sold 143,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $4,974,149.75.

Shares of OLN opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Several research firms have commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

