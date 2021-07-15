Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Sells $2,971,000.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,971,000.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

