Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total transaction of $3,405,055.50.

EW stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

