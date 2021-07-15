Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 94,183 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Global Medical REIT worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $921.03 million, a PE ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMRE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

