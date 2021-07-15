Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Oil’s integrated business portfolio of upstream and downstream assets provides it with high stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Strong execution and ramped-up activities in Kearl, Cold Lake and Syncrude projects positions the company for solid production growth and is expected to augment its revenues going forward. Imperial Oil's strong balance sheet, ability to generate cash flow and an attractive dividend yield are other positives, apart from the majority holding by ExxonMobil. However, the Canadian major, with 93% liquids weighted production, is vulnerable to commodity price fluctuations. As it is, pipeline construction in Canada has failed to keep pace with rising volumes thereby forcing producers like Imperial Oil to sell their products at a discounted rate. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $242,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

