$4.42 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce $4.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.56 billion and the lowest is $4.16 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $18.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $188.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

