Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given a $158.34 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has been given a $158.34 target price by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $158.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.65. Gecina has a twelve month low of $118.75 and a twelve month high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

