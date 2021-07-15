Brokerages Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post sales of $102.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.52 million and the highest is $104.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $460.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCMG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,960,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,528,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.