WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79. WH Group has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

