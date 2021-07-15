WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79. WH Group has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $19.79.
About WH Group
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.