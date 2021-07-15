Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Increases By 320.0%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

VLOWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

