Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 185.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Funko were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 32.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $941.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock worth $30,417,840. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

