Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Scorpio Tankers worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.14. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

