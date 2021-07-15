Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,391 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $610.78 million, a PE ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

