Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

