Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 89.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,331 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

