Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,819 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $10,454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

