Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,403 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BTAI stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $652.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.