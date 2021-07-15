Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8 Million Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE TBI opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $940.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

