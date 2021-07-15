Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,746 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $730.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

