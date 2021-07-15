Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 354.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

MCRI stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

