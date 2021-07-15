Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,378 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of American Vanguard worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Vanguard by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.