Bank of Montreal Can Has $235,000 Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DOYU opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOYU. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.