Bank of Montreal Can Has $223,000 Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 3.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

