Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,549,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.