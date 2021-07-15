Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Major Shareholder Sells $162,240,000.00 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $162,240,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $137.35 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

