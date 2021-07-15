Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Acquires $9,863,100.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.53 per share, with a total value of $9,863,100.00.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Continental Resources alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Harold Hamm bought 76,486 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $2,636,472.42.

NYSE CLR opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. MKM Partners downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.